The FA of Malaysia and the Malaysian Football League have been urged to deduct points or force JDT to play in empty stadiums.

KUALA LUMPUR: Football fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration, urging the FA of Malaysia and the Malaysian Football League to impose heavier penalties on Johor Darul Ta’zim over flares being lit in the stadium.

Some have called for a point deduction or even playing without the presence of spectators, after several Southern Tigers supporters lit flares during the Super League match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, on Saturday.

The incident took place just 48 hours after FAM imposed an RM120,000 fine against JDT on Thursday over the lighting of flares during three M-League matches at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium this season.

The lighting of flares is in violation of the FAM Code of Conduct.

Previously, JDT supporters fired flares to celebrate their club’s victory in the Super League over Sabah on March 31 and Kedah Darul Aman on April 9 as well as after the FA Cup match against PDRM on April 14

JDT lead the Super League table with 48 points, winning all 16 games so far, and enjoy a 14-point cushion over their nearest rivals, Selangor FC. They have also qualified for the FA Cup final.