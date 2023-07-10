Wan Noor Hayati Wan Alias’s brother says her health began to deteriorate after she contracted Covid-19 in April.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former journalist Wan Noor Hayati Wan Alias, winner of the Kajai Award, died in hospital this evening after suffering heart failure and pneumonia. She was 44.

Her brother, Wan Mohd Faizal Wan Alias, 46, said she was admitted to Putrajaya Hospital with shortness of breath after being infected with Covid-19 in April.

Since then, her health began to deteriorate, believed to be due to the long-term effects of the disease, and she frequented the hospitals in Serdang and Kajang.

She was admitted to the Serdang Hospital two days ago.

Wan Noor Hayati, known as Wanti, served with Utusan Malaysia, Berita Harian and Media Variasi. She won the Kajai Award, presented by the Malaysian Press Institute, in 2013.

A single mother, Wanti is survived by her nine-year-old son.