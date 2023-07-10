Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng files a police report in which he says Annuar Musa should also be probed for criminal defamation and inciting fear.

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP wants Annuar Musa to be probed for sedition after the former minister had linked party stalwart Lim Kit Siang to the May 13, 1969 race riots.

Lim Lip Eng also wants Annuar to be investigated under several sections of the Penal Code, including criminal defamation and issuing statements to incite fear among others.

“I also want Annuar to be probed for abuse of network facilities and other related offences,” the Kepong MP said in his police report that was lodged this afternoon.

Last Thursday, Annuar, who recently joined PAS, had linked Lim to the deadly May 13 riots.

It was reported that the former federal territories minister cited a book that supposedly contained a compilation of Lim’s speeches.

“It includes one while the killings were taking place in Kampung Baru. Lim was giving a speech in Kota Kinabalu, still fanning the flames for Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera issues,” Annuar was quoted as saying at a PAS ceramah in Bachok, Kelantan.

Lim then denied the existence of such a book, stating that it was a “figment of Annuar’s imagination.”

The former Iskandar Puteri MP has since asked his lawyers to sue Annuar and demand compensation instead of a mere apology.

Yesterday, Annuar stood by his claim against the DAP veteran, and challenged him to expedite the suit, saying he had “chosen the wrong man to sue”.