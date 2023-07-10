Hafidz Ahmad Fadzil says he has lost the person to whom he was closest.

PETALING JAYA: There were feelings of sadness and anger at Ampang magistrate’s court today, as the son of a motorcyclist killed on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Expressway on June 14 faced the man accused of causing the fatal crash.

Hafidz Ahmad Fadzil, 36, said that he could not describe his feelings when he saw the man in the dock, Harian Metro reported.

“I was sad and angry. Whenever I see his face, I would get really angry as I have lost my father,” he told the reporters at the court complex.

Hafidz said his father, Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azzadin, 64, was the person to whom he was closest in life. “ We would frequently go for rides and attend surau together. I really feel his loss,” he added.

Hafidz also vowed to attend every court hearing until the trial is concluded.

A lorry driver, Mudzyadaha Mohammad, 42, pleaded not guilty to a charge of reckless driving, for riding his motorcycle against the flow of traffic, resulting in Fadzil’s death.

Mudzyadaha, who broke his right arm in the crash, was allowed RM10,000 bail.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah ordered Mudzyadaha to surrender his driving licence and granted his counsel’s request for him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

His lawyer, Izleen Ismail, said Mudzyadaha is mentally disabled and a recipient of welfare aid. She requested that he be sent to Hospital Bahagia, Perak, for evaluation.