Peter John Jaban says the need for transparency warrants open discussions over Raghad Kurdi Taib’s native status.

PETALING JAYA: Human rights activist Peter John Jaban has raised questions over a police report believed to have been filed against people for questioning the native status of Raghad Kurdi Taib, wife of Sarawak governor Taib Mahmud.

Jaban said the police report amounted to an attempt to stifle proper debate on the status and position of a public figure, given that the information is in the public domain and the subject of several news reports.

He said he would continue his campaign to expose the double standard in citizenship applications and provision of native status between Raghad’s case and those of thousands of other Sarawakians.

Jaban’s statement was issued after the Borneo Post reported that an unnamed person from Astana Negeri had filed a police report against those who posted “seditious and defamatory content against Raghad” on social media.

Raghad, a Syrian-born woman, married Taib in 2010. Her two children from a previous marriage were granted citizenship in June.

Jaban said the debate does not violate Ragad’s privacy. “Extracts of title are publicly available documents and IC numbers are given out on all sorts of occasions, from registering for events or entering premises.

“In fact, it is listed openly on the extracts of title, which can be purchased at the land registry office for a small fee,” he said.

Jaban also said the debate was not to disrespect Raghad, but to question why she appeared to have obtained her citizenship quickly while other deserving cases encountered difficulties.

“Perhaps she is worried, instead, that questions will be raised about why she seems to have two IC numbers when some Sarawakians cannot even get one,” he said.

He added that Sarawakians have the right to discuss the issue and demanded a proper investigation into the citizenship process.

“All citizens of Malaysia are entitled to the same freedoms under the law and Astana, above all others, should applaud this process, unless there is something to hide,” he said.