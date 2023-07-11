The victims were swept away by strong currents at Esplanade Buntal in Kuching this morning.

KUCHING: Two men looking for clams along the Esplanade Buntal beach in Kampung Buntal here drowned after they were swept away by strong currents early this morning.

The Sarawak fire and rescue department said the body of Amin Umar, 39, was found at 3.30am and the body of Awang Khairul Aziq Awang Chula, 25, was found at 3.42am.

In a statement, it said the department was notified of the incident at 12.47am.

The men had gone to the beach with another friend who managed to save himself.

The bodies were handed over to the police for further action, it said.