Its strategic communications director says the coalition needs to offer something ‘fresher’ this time around.

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) should field more new faces in the state elections on Aug 12, says the coalition’s strategic communications director Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

According to Shabery, BN should offer something “fresher” for the polls, although previous candidates were still considered relevant in some constituencies.

“We could see that many new candidates were fielded in the Melaka and Johor elections, and I believe a decision will be made to put up many new candidates (in the upcoming state polls),” he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

He said BN’s preparations for the polls were progressing smoothly.

“We will wait for the final preparations before nomination of candidates, and I believe this elections will be different from previous ones.

“The technique will be different, the tactics will be different, and how we present to voters will also be different from the old ways,” Shabery said.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.