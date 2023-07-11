If only Tengku Zafrul Aziz can be as over-excited in doing his job as investment, trade and industry minister, says the former prime minister.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has hit out at investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz for getting “over-excited” over a report that misquoted the former prime minister.

Mahathir said a Sinar Harian report quoting him as saying there are investors willing to invest funds in Langkawi has been corrected, as he had actually said RM500 million, not RM500 billion.

“Tengku Zafrul seems a little over-excited by the inaccurate report saying I met investors who wanted to invest up to RM500 billion (in Langkawi).

“But before the news outlet could even make the correction, Tengku Zafrul wasted no time to upload a video on social media, saying how RM309 billion is the highest amount of investment Malaysia has received in a year.

“If Tengku Zafrul can be this over-excited in seeking and drawing investors to Malaysia, I’m confident that the country’s economic downturn can be overcome,” the former Langkawi MP said in a social media posting.

In a video yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said the full red carpet treatment would be provided if it was true that there were investors willing to invest RM500 billion in Langkawi, citing the Sinar Harian article before it was amended.

He said the amount, if true, would create history and set a record for Malaysia as such a huge investment had never been approved.

Mahathir had claimed he met a few people who had been interested in investing RM500 million in Langkawi. However, he alleged that they ended up heading to Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines instead because no minister was willing to meet them.

Meanwhile, Mahathir asked Tengku Zafrul to detail the investments that had been brought into Malaysia since the latter was appointed to the portfolio in December.

He alleged that, during his second tenure as prime minister, there were efforts for Tengku Zafrul to be removed from his position as CEO of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

“But the government I led would never persecute anyone unless there was proof of wrongdoing.”

He pointed out that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had criticised Tengku Zafrul when he was finance minister in the Muhyiddin Yassin-led administration.

“Despite that, and although (Tengku Zafrul) lost in the 15th general election on an Umno ticket, Anwar appointed him as a minister once again,” he said. “Maybe there’s something special (about Tengku Zafrul) that we haven’t seen yet.”

