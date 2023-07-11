Women, family, and community development minister Nancy Shukri says the alleged negligence case does not fall under her ministry’s purview.

KUALA LUMPUR: The education ministry is still investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who drowned in April in a swimming pool, women, family, and community development minister Nancy Shukri said.

The parents of the late V Thanes Nair have accused a private kindergarten in Ipoh of being negligent in caring for their son on his first day in pre-school, when he fell into a swimming pool next door, resulting in his death six days later.

Nancy said the case did not fall under her ministry’s purview.

“They (the education ministry) are still investigating and we hope they’ll come out with their report,” Nancy said at a press conference here.

Thanes’ parents walked from a kindergarten in Bandar Sri Klebang in Perak to the Ipoh police headquarters yesterday to lodge a police report and seek justice for their son’s death.

The boy’s mother D Nilaveni said yesterday the kindergarten had yet to explain the actual reason for her son being found unconscious in the adult swimming pool on April 17.

The kindergarten, Kinder Labz, said the management and staff were working closely with the authorities.