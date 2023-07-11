The education minister says the state authorities will then decide whether to take further action on a mother’s claim that a teacher bit her son on the mouth.

KUALA LUMPUR: The authorities must be given space to investigate the case of a teacher accused of biting a student’s lips at a school in the east coast, says education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said all investigations must follow the proper procedure and the ministry is awaiting the outcome of the investigation before taking any further action.

She said, based on the findings, the state education department would decide whether the matter would be taken to the next level.

“I want to assure you we will investigate any complaint related to violence, bullying or any physical action. There is no compromise. Respect the (investigation) process,” she said at the Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (Duta) 2022 here today.

Yesterday, a mother claimed that a teacher bit her six-year-old son on the lips, causing him to be traumatised and fearful of going to school. The case has gone viral on social media.

The woman claimed that several other students had also been similarly bitten on the mouth, hands, nose and ears.