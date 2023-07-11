The ex-Ampang MP says PN must set aside personal opinions as there is a ‘great threat’ to the survival of Malays and Islam.

PETALING JAYA: Former Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin has urged Perikatan Nasional (PN) to forget party hierarchy and select “high calibre” candidates for the six state elections next month.

Zuraida said although local sentiments and the efforts of party grassroots must be respected when selecting candidates, there was a greater threat to the “survival of Malays and Bumiputeras” as well as the “sovereignty of Islam”.

“We must set aside personal opinions and unite in selecting candidates who can better represent the people.

“The current political dynamics require a balance between old and new faces who are capable of serving the people better while also contributing to the development of the country,” she said in a statement.

Citing former Umno stalwart Annuar Musa, who last month joined PAS, Zuraida said fielding “seasoned politicians” will make it easier for PN to win at the polls.

“With the inclusion of veteran politicians alongside capable young leaders, it isn’t impossible for PN to sweep all the contested seats in the upcoming state elections,” the former PKR vice-president said.

PN consists of Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nomination day on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.