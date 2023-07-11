Economy minister Rafizi Ramli also says Putrajaya will not announce any ‘quick fix’ projects when campaigning for the upcoming state polls.

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government will unveil several projects worth RM25 billion under the Energy Transition Roadmap which is set to be announced on July 27, says economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi said the first phase of the roadmap comprises 10 flagship energy transition projects which will be developed with the private sector.

He said investments in energy transition projects have dominated the global landscape since the Covid-19 pandemic, and Putrajaya’s commitment to long-term structural reforms will attract investments back into Malaysia.

This will eventually improve the ringgit’s performance, he said.

Rafizi also said the federal government will not announce any “quick fix” projects when campaigning for the Aug 12 state elections, adding that this was a directive from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“What we are referring to are ‘quick-fix projects’ at localities just because it’s election (time), it’s a given there won’t be any of that,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the International Malaysia Law Conference here today.

However, he said, the unity government must proceed with its policies even if the state elections were being held and, as such, the move to propose a progressive wage model had nothing to do with the elections.

“Back then, we didn’t know when the state elections would be held. For example, my ministry has the monthly National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting, where we look at policies.

“The next MTEN meeting is on progressive wages. Obviously, we have to continue with that. If we do announce a progressive wage (system), it will have nothing to do with the state elections, it’s just a policy,” he said.

Rafizi previously said a policy paper on the proposed progressive wage model would be tabled at the council meeting next month. This is aimed at ensuring the growth of people’s wages.