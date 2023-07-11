The youth and sports minister says she would rather focus on youths who have been marginalised, such as minorities and former convicts.

KUALA LUMPUR: Hannah Yeoh wants her ministry to do away with holding youth leadership programmes and focus instead on those who have been marginalised.

The youth and sports minister says some 90% of young people need “the government’s attention, time and resources”.

These 90% include minorities, bankrupts and former convicts, Yeoh said.

“So I’m now trying to get the ministry to stop looking at leadership development because I’m of the opinion that the top 10% of young people can look after themselves.”

Yeoh said this at the International Malaysia Law Conference here.

Some of the ministry’s youth leadership programmes include the Malaysian Youth Parliament, Felo Perdana, and the Malaysian Future Leaders School.

She went on to say that running leadership programmes did not take much effort on the part of the ministry.

“We just have to put together a programme, and it will run.”