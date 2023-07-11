Sanusi Nor says he never imagined he would become Kedah menteri besar after being elected Jeneri assemblyman for the first time in 2018.

PETALING JAYA: Sanusi Nor claims he had offered then Kedah menteri besar Mukhriz Mahathir PAS’ support after his Pakatan Harapan-led state government collapsed in February 2020.

Speaking in an episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast, Sanusi, who was appointed menteri besar in May 2020, said he had no intention of taking over the post from Mukhriz.

“(After the 14th general election), I was appointed the opposition leader, as among the opposition assemblymen who were elected, I had some experience in governing.

“Many don’t know this, but I had gone to offer (PAS’ support) to Mukhriz (in 2020). I never wanted to topple him. I told him that I had the mandate from PAS (to offer the party’s support).

“I told him, if Dato Seri supports Muhyiddin Yassin (as prime minister), the 15 PAS assemblymen will support you to remain as (Kedah) menteri besar,” he claimed.

However, the PAS election director said Mukhriz did not get back to him. “It seemed like he disagreed.”

Sanusi added that he never imagined he would become menteri besar after being elected Jeneri assemblyman for the first time in 2018.

He said he had made friends with many different individuals when he served as political secretary to the 10th Kedah menteri besar Azizan Abdul Razak who served in the post from 2008 to 2013.

“Maybe PAS thought I was more experienced than the others (in nominating him for the post in 2020). I made friends with many people when I was (Azizan’s) political secretary, even the drivers.

“Maybe that was PAS’ evaluation,” he said. “But it never crossed my mind (that he would become menteri besar).”