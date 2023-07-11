State women, early childhood and community well-being development minister Fatimah Abdullah says there is a misconception that aid is only given to the Bumiputera community.

PETALING JAYA: Welfare distribution in Sarawak is based on the recipients’ needs and not their race, the state’s women, early childhood and community well-being development minister said.

Fatimah Abdullah said the government wanted to dispel the misconception that government assistance was exclusive to the Bumiputera community.

Fatimah said there were “quite a number of Chinese people” in the community who needed help but did not approach the state government for assistance due to such misconceptions.

“When it comes to welfare, assistance is not based on race. You are entitled as long as you are a Sarawakian; that is the policy and philosophy of our government,” she was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post.

Separately, Fatimah called on the federal youth and sports ministry to provide incentives to Special Olympics athletes who won medals in the games.

Noting that Putrajaya would be giving incentives to Paralympic athletes who won medals in the 12th Asean Para Games in Cambodia in June, she added: “I hope the ministry will also give incentives to Special Olympics athletes.”

She said at the state level, the Sarawak government would be providing incentives to the athletes.