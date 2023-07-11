The Senate president says Sarawak politicians avoid these issues because nothing will be gained from it.

PETALING JAYA: MPs playing up race, religion and royalty (3R) issues in the lead-up to the state elections are divisive, says Senate president Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The former Santubong MP said that in Sarawak such sensitive issues were not raised because nothing would come of it.

“I am from Sarawak, we don’t play up the 3Rs in our community and don’t agree with using them because they are divisive,” he told reporters after attending a forum here.

“Even if we win (using such issues), it is based on a divisive policy. At the end of the day, it just divides society.”

On Friday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the police would investigate anyone playing up 3R issues.

He had also urged politicians to stay clear of the subject when campaigning for the state polls later this month, saying it could cause disharmony in the community.

On Wednesday, Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that six states would head for elections on Aug 12, with early voting set for Aug 8.

Ghani said nominations for the polls in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu would be held on July 29.