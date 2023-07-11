The investment, trade and industry minister says it was not his responsibility to correct reports that misquoted Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PETALING JAYA: Tengku Zafrul Aziz has said as investment, trade and industry minister it is his responsibility to scrutinise potential ventures and dispel any negative perception.

It was not his job to rectify reports that misquoted Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he said.

“I am the MITI minister,” he said, referring to the ministry’s acronym.

“I am not your press secretary,” he said in a social media post in response to the former prime minister’s accusation that he was “over-excited”.

In a video yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said the full red carpet treatment would be provided if it was true that there were investors willing to invest RM500 billion in Langkawi, citing the Sinar Harian article before it was amended.

He said the amount, if true, would create history and set a record for Malaysia as such a huge investment had never been approved.

Earlier today, Mahathir said the report had since been amended to reflect the actual sum he had stated, RM500 million.

“Tengku Zafrul seems a little over-excited by the inaccurate report saying I met investors who wanted to invest up to RM500 billion (in Langkawi),” Mahathir said.

Tengku Zafrul went on to say that he had commented on the matter on Monday, two days after Sinar Harian published the report.

He said the report was only amended today after he had commented on the potential investment.

“That’s three days. In those three days, didn’t any of your aides request for Sinar Harian to correct its report?”

Tengku Zafrul went on to say that he did not care who was responsible for bringing in the investments as the public would benefit from them.

“If it is true there are investors keen on pouring RM500 million into Langkawi, do provide us their details so we can help facilitate it.”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.