Razali Idris says the elections would be a referendum on the opposition alliance, and show if it has grown stronger or weaker.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu leader said the six state elections in August will be like a referendum on Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership of Perikatan Nasional.

Razali Idris said more than nine million voters across these states will determine if the alliance among Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan “was growing weaker or stronger”.

“The state elections aren’t just a referendum on Putrajaya but on the opposition. If we are unable to defend our states or wrest states previously under Pakatan Harapan control, it means the people have rejected us,” the Bersatu information chief told FMT.

Before the dissolution of the six state assemblies, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan were led by PAS, while PH formed the governments in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

However, Razali did not agree with the suggestion that Bersatu would be “buried” if it failed to seize power in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

He said the state elections were not a matter of “life and death” for the party as it had a significant number of representatives in Parliament.

“Bersatu won’t die. Win or lose, it only means we are either stronger or weaker.”

But should PN fail to wrest the three states from PH, he said, there was a need for the coalition to rethink its strategy for the next general election, due by 2027.

A Selangor Bersatu leader admitted that it was difficult for the party to make inroads in the state, as PN was no longer the federal government.

However, Herman Hiew said it was easier for the coalition to approach voters as the state polls were essentially a straight fight between PN and PH-Barisan Nasional.

“It is harder to run programmes as funds are lacking. Many of Bersatu’s accounts have been frozen,” he said.

The elections in all six states will be held on Aug 12.