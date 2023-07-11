Candidates may obtain the results from their respective schools or online from 11.30am.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Examinations Council has announced that the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) Year 2022 results will be announced on Thursday.

The council said candidates from government schools, government-assisted schools, private schools and private candidates may obtain the results from their respective schools or online from 11.30am.

“The STPM results slip can be accessed online at https://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK/ from 11.30am onwards on July 13.

“A summary of the results can also be obtained through SMS by sending their STPM/IC Number/Index Number to 15888 from 11am on July 13 to noon July 23,” it said in a statement.

A total of 41,701 candidates sat for the exam nationwide last year.