Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the protection of the sanctity of houses of worship of other religions was a cardinal principle in Islamic politics.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal says that Perikatan Nasional will defend houses of worship of other faiths should they come under threat.

He said the protection of houses of worship of other faiths is seen as a cardinal principle in Islamic politics.

“It’s a non-negotiable, a cardinal principle in Islamic politics to protect the sanctity of another faith’s house of worship, what more in safeguarding the rights of the non-Muslims who live under the rule of Muslim leaders and Islamic government,” he said in a social media posting today.

Wan Fayhsal also said that it would be impossible for PN leaders to fulfil DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng’s green wave “fantasy” of destroying temples, and houses of worship.

He said it isn’t right for Lim to claim they would do so, as the leaders uphold Islamic law as part of their political philosophy and practices.

“PN’s youth will be the first to defend those houses of worship against zealots, secularists and race and religious bigots. Hellfire awaits unjust Muslim leaders who did otherwise! Let this message sink deep into DAP’s minds,” he said.

Wan Fayhsal’s statement comes in response to news reports that Lim had warned Penang voters that PN would destroy Buddhist or Chinese temples if the coalition were to win power, a statement which Lim has denied making.