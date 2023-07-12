They are alleged to have committed the offence at Klebang Beach in Melaka Tengah.

MELAKA: Three Indonesian men were charged in the Ayer Keroh magistrates’ court here today with trafficking drugs weighing almost 41kg.

The three defendants, Gunawan (age not disclosed), Amirullah, 33, and Suryadi, 31, each of whom had no identity documents, were accused of trafficking methamphetamine with a gross weight of 40.8kg under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

They are alleged to have committed the offence at Klebang Beach, Melaka Tengah, on June 28 at 10.30pm.

The defendants face the death penalty or life imprisonment as well as a maximum of 12 strokes of the rotan, if convicted.

The prosecution is led by deputy public prosecutor Ehsan Nasarudin. No plea was recorded from the defendants as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam fixed Aug 14 for the next mention of the case.