The commission tells the public to ignore any statement appearing on the account since 11am today.

PUTRAJAYA: The official Facebook account of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) was hacked today, rendering it inaccessible to all account administrators.

EAIC in a statement confirmed the matter, stating that the social media account was hacked at 11am.

“EAIC is working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to regain access to the account,” it said.

EAIC urged the public to ignore any status or statement uploaded on the site after 11am today.

A check found that the last status on the Facebook page was at 11pm last night regarding an EAIC engagement session with the general operations force in Padang Besar, Perlis.