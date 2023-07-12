Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the police and MCMC are monitoring everyone, regardless of race or title.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has issued a “final warning” to those playing up issues that touch on race, religion and royalty (3R).

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he had been informed by the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that they are monitoring everyone, regardless of race, religion or social status.

“It doesn’t matter who the ‘extremist’ is, be it a Malay, or even someone in power, or even if (the postings touching on 3R) are made in Mandarin or Tamil.

“If you break the law, challenge the constitution, or sow the seed of hatred, the consensus of the government and the Malay rulers, is to save the country from those that are so desperate to hold on to power that they sacrifice the greater good and cause chaos,” he said after a meeting of unity government leaders at Umno headquarters here.

Anwar also said the country could not be stable if people “would do anything” to stay in power or garner support, including playing on the 3Rs.

“This is the final warning by the government. As the prime minister, I have no choice because academics have pressured (the government) to protect the nation’s safety,” he said.

Earlier today, Dewan Negara president Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said MPs playing up 3R issues in the lead-up to the state elections were being divisive.

The former Santubong MP said that in Sarawak, such sensitive issues were not raised because nothing would come of it.

Last Friday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain also said the police would investigate anyone playing up 3R issues.

Razarudin urged politicians to stay clear of the subject when campaigning for the state polls, saying it could cause disharmony in the community.

Meanwhile, Anwar said there were only a few more seats left to be finalised between government parties for the state elections.

“We will announce the names of the candidates in two or three days time,” he said.