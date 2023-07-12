The 33-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but died today.

IPOH: A 28-year-old man allegedly set his wife on fire on Monday after she accused him of using drugs.

Manjung police chief Nordin Abdullah said the 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital but died today.

Nordin said prior to the incident, the couple got into an argument after the suspect was accused by his wife and his family of being a drug user, Bernama reported.

“The police received a call from the suspect’s younger brother about the incident. The victim was taken to the Seri Manjung Hospital but died today,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspect was arrested at a restaurant in Lumut, Perak.

The suspect was brought to the Manjung magistrates’ court today where a seven-day remand order was granted.