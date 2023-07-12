Hospital files a report after the 22-month-old girl was brought for a check-up because she was behaving erratically.

PETALING JAYA: A 22-year-old mother was arrested by police after her 22-month-old baby tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The housewife was arrested following a report released by a medical officer in Taiping Hospital yesterday, Harian Metro reported.

Taiping police chief Razlan Ab Hamid said the girl was being looked after by her grandmother when she suddenly cried and behaved erratically. The baby’s mother then took her to the hospital for a check-up.

He said police arrested the mother after she tested positive for methamphetamine.

It is understood the girl is being treated in hospital and is in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under the Child Act 2001 for neglecting, abandoning or exposing a child in a manner that causes physical or emotional injury, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to RM20,000 or both upon conviction.