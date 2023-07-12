Malaysian Youth for Forest Action says these issues are important to young voters.

PETALING JAYA: An environmental group has called on candidates in the Aug 12 state elections to raise environmental and climate change issues in their campaign.

Malaysian Youth for Forest Action (MyHutan) said these issues are important to young voters, especially those aged 18 to 20.

“We call upon all state election candidates to bring up matters involving climate change and the environment so that it becomes a key issue for all in Malaysia,” the group said in a statement today.

It urged the incoming state governments to announce a moratorium on all logging activities in their respective states and to conduct a comprehensive review of existing logging regulations.

It said the state governments should come up with holistic public transportation and urban planning policies that are pedestrian-oriented.

The group also called for an overhaul of agricultural laws to focus on modern smallholders and for the introduction of fiscal policies like carbon tax instruments.

“MyHutan also wants the incoming state governments to commit to ensuring that 50% of state government buildings would be powered by renewable energy,” it said.