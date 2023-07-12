The first phase of the ART project in Kuching is scheduled to commence operations in stages from the fourth quarter of 2025.

KUCHING: The Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) prototype for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project is expected to arrive here next month, says Sarawak transport minister Lee Kim Shin.

He said the vehicle shipped from China will undergo a two-month engineering run at Kuching Isthmus in September and October, in preparation for Stage 2 of a proof-of-concept exercise scheduled in November.

Lee said a part of the construction for the project implemented by Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), would be expedited to enable the exercise to be carried out.

“Stage 1 of the proof-of-concept exercise was conducted in China in February,” he said in a statement.

The phase involves the construction of a 27.6km Blue Line connecting Rembus in Kota Samarahan to the Hikmah Exchange in Kuching city centre, as well as the development of a 12.3km Red Line from Kuching Sentral to Pending and a 30km Green Line from Pending to Damai Central.

He said the primary goal of the estimated RM6 billion project is to alleviate traffic congestion in the Greater Kuching area and to provide a reliable, efficient and modern public transport service for the people.

“Central to the project is the implementation of a zero-emission public transport system, with the ART fleet powered by green hydrogen,” he said.

“Complementing the ART service will be a hydrogen-powered feeder bus network, ensuring convenient ‘first- and last-mile connectivity’ for commuters.”

The first phase of the ART is scheduled to commence operations in stages from the fourth quarter of 2025 up to the fourth quarter of 2027.