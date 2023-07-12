Wanita chief Rozana Zainal Abidin says it is aimed at derailing PH’s election preparations.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Wanita PKR chief Rozana Zainal Abidin has rubbished a fake list of 20 PKR candidates for the coming Selangor state election as a “psychological warfare tactic” deployed by the party’s adversaries.

The former Permatang assemblyman, who was among those mentioned in the list, said it was aimed at disrupting Pakatan Harapan’s election preparation by its machinery on the ground.

“That fake list was aimed at disrupting the good work done by our members on the ground, but it has not affected us,” she told FMT.

“Previously, I also received such a list, but it was a different one.”

Rozana said all PKR assemblymen should keep serving their constituents regardless of whether they will be allowed to run for re-election or not.

According to the list making its rounds on social media, Selangor caretaker menteri besar Amirudin Shari will defend his Sungai Tua seat while several incumbents would be moved to different constituencies.

The list has 14 incumbents and six fresh faces in it. Among them are rap artist Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, or better known as Altimet, and Malaysia Stadiums Board chairman Hans Isacc.

The election director of both Selangor PH and PKR, Yahya Mat Sahri, also said the list is fake as the shortlist of candidates from every state will only be discussed this week

“Be it DAP, PKR or Amanah, none of them has a candidates list (yet). So, that list is fake,” he told FMT.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will go to the polls on Aug 12.