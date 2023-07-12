The DAP MP is also seeking compensation for the alleged defamatory statements made by Bangi PAS chief Shafie Ngah.

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Syahredzan Johan has given a PAS leader 48 hours to apologise for making statements which he deems to be defamatory.

The Bangi MP said he would sue Shafie Ngah if the Bangi PAS chief failed to do so.

Shafie is alleged to have defamed Syahredzan at two Perikatan Nasional (PN) events in October 2022 and once earlier this month.

“The allegations are baseless and are slanderous. I do not intend to repeat them here,” he said in a Facebook post.

A letter of demand was sent to Shafie today, Syahredzan said. Apart from an apology, he is also seeking compensation.

Syahredzan said as an MP, he was open to criticism but “it seems that PN is more interested in politics filled with lies and hate”.

Meanwhile, Shafie, in a Facebook post, confirmed that he had received the letter of demand.

However, he denied defaming Syahredzan.

“When did I ever do so? Repent and return to the right path.”