The Malaysian Examinations Council says 85.22% of these students are from the B40 group.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,184 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 examination candidates scored a perfect 4.0 in cumulative grade point average (CGPA), the Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) announced.

MPM chairman Ekhwan Toriman said there was an increase in the number of candidates who scored a CGPA of 4.0 compared to 2021, which saw 874 candidates obtaining a perfect score.

“Of these 1,184 candidates, 1,009 or 85.22% are from the B40 income group,” he said at a press conference.

Ekhwan also said the national STPM CGPA increased to 2.82 compared to 2.79 the previous year.

“This national CGPA is the highest national CGPA since the STPM exam was implemented,” he said.