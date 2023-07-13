The prime minister’s lawyer SN Nair says civil action will take years and the respondent to the suit will only be required to pay compensation.

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s lawyer has lodged a police report against three individuals, including a Bersatu member, seeking a criminal defamation probe into the trio’s allegations.

This comes after Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin alleged that Anwar’s personal residence in Kajang, Selangor, was owned by a mysterious Chinese “towkay”. Badrul had lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the matter.

Badrul had also raised questions over the luxury cars purportedly in Anwar’s possession, claiming that they were not recorded in the Tambun MP’s asset declaration though he was frequently seen using them.

The allegations were allegedly repeated by Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and blogger Raggie Jessy Rithaudeen.

Anwar’s lawyer, SN Nair, said the PKR president had signed a 10-year lease for the house in 2020, adding that the allegations were highly defamatory.

“The lease was signed way before he became prime minister,” he said at a press conference outside the Putrajaya police headquarters.

He said the luxury cars were lent to Anwar, and had been returned to the rightful owners after he was appointed to the top post.

“It is very, very wrong to get some bits and pieces (of information) and jump and scream irregularities, corrupt practices. That is not right.

“I advised the prime minister to forget about a civil suit and go for criminal defamation. You can be jailed if found guilty. I think that is a better way. I advised the prime minister in that manner and that is why we lodged a report today,” said Nair.

He added that civil action would take years while the respondent to the suit would only be required to pay compensation.

Nair said Anwar had all the evidence needed to prove that Badrul’s claims were malicious and aimed at ruining the Pakatan Harapan chairman’s reputation.

“We need to put a stop to this nonsensical behaviour, to go and suggest somebody is corrupt because you found bits and pieces of distantly related information. The police should take immediate and fast action.”