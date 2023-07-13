PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is resolving the issues plaguing the nation one by one.

PETALING JAYA: A PKR MP has called for patience over the government’s efforts to resolve the issues plaguing the nation.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said the Anwar Ibrahim-led administration was akin to a “seven-month-old baby that has yet to learn to run”.

“The people need to be a little patient (over resolving issues). There are numerous significant problems in the country but he (Anwar) is resolving them one by one,” Hassan said at an event in Permatang, Selangor, last night.

He said although he had been outspoken in his criticism of Anwar at times, it was done so out of admiration for the prime minister.

In April, Hassan revealed that his frank views about Anwar’s government had hit a raw nerve with some PKR leaders.

However, he said as much as he understood their concern, it was hard for him to hold back regarding matters of principle.

Recently, Hassan urged Anwar to name the “political mafias” after him following the prime minister’s remark that certain “wealthy people” were after him because of his anti-corruption campaign.

On July 1, Hassan said threats against Anwar could be viewed as criminal offences as it affects parliamentary democracy.