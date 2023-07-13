The Barisan Nasional chairman says the official lineup will be announced on July 21.

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional will contest more than 100 seats in the coming state elections, says its chairman, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Slightly more than 100,” he said, adding that the official announcement of BN candidates would be made on July 21.

“The seat distribution process has been completed, and God willing, we will be announcing the candidates according to the constituencies we agreed upon. On that day, appointment letters will also be handed out,” he said here today.

The Election Commission has announced that Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.