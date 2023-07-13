The former prime minister claims the current government is still plagued by political instability.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has questioned Anwar Ibrahim’s performance, claiming that a host of issues have plagued the country since he was appointed prime minister.

The former prime minister said the government was still troubled by political uncertainty and warned of irreversible damage should it persist.

“What did he do in the past six months?

“Our currency fell, inflation prolonged and the economy hasn’t recovered. What has he achieved?” he asked in a podcast.

He also claimed that ministers were not giving any directives to their subordinates.

“They are on vacation. That is what I hear.”

When asked if Anwar, his one-time protege, had sought his advice, Mahathir said no.

“The question is whether he wants it or not. He does not want (advice).”

Anwar had last week hit out at detractors who claimed that his administration had failed to manage the country’s economy, citing several encouraging economic indicators.

These indicators included the 5.6% economic growth rate, which surpassed China, Indonesia and Singapore as well as RM71.4 billion in total investments that were recorded in the first quarter.

Anwar also said that inflation had decreased to 2.8%.