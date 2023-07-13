Former Johor DAP chief Dr Boo Cheng Hau says his party must ‘walk the talk’ and push for ministers to take leave if they are being investigated for corruption.

PETALING JAYA: A DAP leader has called on his party to emulate Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) in instructing ministers who are under investigation for corruption to take leave from their official duties.

Former Johor DAP chief Dr Boo Cheng Hau said the party must “walk the talk” and “pioneer reforms”, starting with pushing for ministers to take leave if they are being investigated for corruption, pending completion of the investigations.

“If we wish for a first-class Malaysia and a more efficient unity government, let’s start with a first-class DAP.

“DAP should learn from Singapore’s PAP government, which has zero tolerance for corruption and leaders and ministers involved (in corruption investigations),” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong said he had instructed transport minister S Iswaran to go on leave after the city’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau opened a formal investigation into a case that would involve interviewing Iswaran and others.

Boo said any leader under investigation for corruption should take leave from his party and official duties.

“When charged with corruption, one should resign from all his party and public positions leaving no doubt about the person using public or party position as a bargaining chip to pressure the authorities unduly,” he said, without naming anyone.

He said if those being investigated or charged continue to hold positions, it would not only destroy the party, but would also disappoint Malaysians who desire true reforms.

Boo had in the past been vocal about party members facing corruption allegations.

In March 2022, he had called on DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng to step down from his party position pending the disposal of his corruption cases in court.