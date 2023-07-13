The women, family and community development minister says it will be the first such programme for women prisoners.

KAJANG: Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri plans to implement an initiative that will help women prisoners support themselves financially after their release.

Nancy said the programme called “Wanita Bangkit Bersasar” would be an extension of the “Wanita Bangkit” initiative that was rolled out by her ministry in 2021 to help women in the B40 community boost their economic standing post-pandemic.

The mechanism for “Wanita Bangkit Bersasar” is currently being worked out, she said.

“It will be the first programme to involve women prisoners.

“We got the idea for this initiative during our visit (to the Kajang prison) today and God willing it will be a niche programme for us,” she told reporters.

Prisons department commissioner-general Nordin Muhamad said part of its reforms included making prisons a “university of life”.

He said they would focus on turning prisons into civilised humane culture development centres.