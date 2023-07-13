The 14-day deadline for the prosecution to file its appeal ended on July 10.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MP Rozman Isli, who was acquitted of a charge of abusing his position to obtain a contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM), can heave a sigh of relief as the case against him has come to an end.

This follows the prosecution’s decision not to appeal the ex-Labuan MP’s acquittal by the High Court.

Rozman’s lawyer, Rafique Rashid Ali, said the prosecution had confirmed with him that no notice of appeal has been filed to challenge the dismissal of the case.

“The prosecution had 14 days to file the appeal and the deadline ended on July 10,” he told FMT.

On June 26, sessions court judge Rozina Ayob ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the charge brought against Rozman under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

“The prosecution failed to show that the accused took any action to ensure LLPM was appointed for the port management work.

“In contrast, evidence from witnesses showed the accused suggested that another company (LP Multi Terminal Sdn Bhd) be appointed instead,” she had said.

Rozman, who is from Warisan, was accused of abusing his position to secure the contract for LLPM, in which his father and brother were alleged to have had an interest.

In her ruling, Rozina noted that the prosecution had failed to call Tanjung Piai MP Wee Jeck Seng, the port authority’s chairman, to testify as to whether Rozman had used his influence over its board of directors to appoint LLPM.

Rozman, 57, had been charged with using his position as an official of a public body in March 2018 to obtain gratification in the form of an employment contract as the operator of Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM.