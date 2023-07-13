Shah Alam PKR says political speeches should not attack or insult the royal institution, even over the sultan’s prerogative to appoint the menteri besar.

SHAH ALAM: Several PKR members here have lodged a police report against Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor, for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor at a ceramah recently.

Shah Alam PKR information chief Suryamuizzudin Kamarudin accused Sanusi of disregarding the authority and prerogative of the sultan in the appointment of the menteri besar.

“Political speeches should not be a channel to attack, insult or harass the royal institutions.

“Sanusi’s speech is clearly insulting the sultan and cannot be accepted by the people of Selangor,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Section 9 police station here today.

He urged the authorities to launch an investigation against the PAS election director immediately and to take stern action.

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans, and said the former would not have appointed Amirudin Shari as menteri besar.

He had described Amirudin as being of “no quality”.