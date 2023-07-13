PSB president Wong Soon Koh is currently the opposition leader in the Sarawak assembly.

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has stated its support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg “in the spirit of unity”.

PSB president Wong Soon Koh, who is also state opposition leader, said Abang Johari has the party’s full support so he can address Sarawakians’ needs and fulfill the goals set out under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategies 2030 (PCDS 2030).

“We, the leaders and members of PSB, have decided to set aside our differences and rally behind the premier and prime minister to enable them to accomplish what they’ve set out to do for our country.

“They have our full support in unity for the betterment of our country,” he said in a speech at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with the Progressive Democratic Party here.

PDP, which is led by Tiong King Sing, is a member of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition while PSB is in the opposition in Sarawak.

