Hashim Jasin’s reprimand follows claims that the Kedah menteri besar had insulted the Selangor sultan.

PETALING JAYA: PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin has told Sanusi Nor to be mindful when making speeches and avoid controversial statements that touch on race, religion and royalty (3R).

“Sanusi, or any other leader for that matter, should compose themselves better,” he told FMT.

He admitted that Sanusi could be a “little blunt”, but said speeches that touched on certain sensitivities were difficult to avoid when elections were around the corner.

“When we are on the stage, it can be difficult (to censor ourselves) and these issues crop up.”

Earlier, there were claims that the Perikatan Nasional election director had insulted the sultan of Selangor at a ceramah.

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans, and said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed Amirudin Shari as the menteri besar.

Police are currently probing Sanusi for offences related to the 3R.

Last Monday, Sanusi, who is also the Kedah menteri besar, sparked controversy in the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast claiming that non-Muslims were arrested the most for giving and receiving bribes.