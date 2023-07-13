Former works minister Zin Mohamed says Putrajaya already compensated Singapore after the project was scrapped.

PETALING JAYA: A former works minister has questioned the proposal to revive the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project which had been terminated in 2021.

“Is it necessary, seeing that the government paid Singapore SGD102 million?” Zin Mohamed asked in a statement.

He was referring to the compensation paid to the island republic two years ago after Putrajaya called off the multi-billion ringgit project.

Putrajaya must also explain in detail the need for the HSR, including how it would benefit Malaysians, Zin said.

He said there were many factors to reconsider following the project’s cancellation.

“It must be a win-win situation for both countries.”

It was reported yesterday that Putrajaya was planning to revive the high-speed rail network.

MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd, a company wholly owned by the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc), has invited private companies to submit fresh proposals for the rail project.

Malaysia and Singapore inked a bilateral agreement on the project on Dec 13, 2016, but terminated the project on Jan 1, 2021, after several delays.

The original project, which involved 350km of development, was to have shortened the travelling time from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore to a mere 90 minutes.