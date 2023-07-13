The Kedah menteri besar also urges the deputy prime minister to quit politics.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has hit back at Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after the deputy prime minister told him to repent for allegedly insulting the Selangor sultan.

“He too must repent and quit politics for the damage he has caused,” Sanusi said in a brief statement.

He, however, “thanked” the Umno president for the advice and reminder.

Earlier today, Zahid told the Perikatan Nasional election director to “repent” following the latter’s speech at a ceramah.

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans, and said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed Amirudin Shari as the menteri besar.

Police are currently probing Sanusi for offences related to race, religion and royalty, better known as the 3Rs.