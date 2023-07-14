Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim agrees with DAP proposal to nominate Chow Kon Yeow for a second term.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP has decided to name Chow Kon Yeow as its chief minister candidate in the coming Penang state election.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the decision was made by a four-man team from the top leadership, including national chairman Lim Guan Eng.

“The decision has been conveyed to the prime minister and he has given us his blessings as the Pakatan Harapan chairman,” Loke said in a statement.

The announcement puts to an end speculation that Chow would be dropped as chief minister.

Loke said there would also be new faces in the DAP candidates list as part of a “major renewal” exercise.

“The renewal is to ensure the continuity and survival of the DAP leadership in Penang is composed of younger, dynamic and able persons to lead the state to greater heights, prosperity and well-being of the people,” he said.

PH won 37 of the 40 seats in the state assembly in 2018, with Barisan Nasional winning two and PAS one. This was reduced to 33 following Bersatu’s departure from PH.

DAP held 19 seats, PKR 12, and Amanah two.