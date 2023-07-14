A shop owner and a woman who posted the photos have been asked to assist in the investigation, police said.

KEPALA BATAS: Police are conducting further investigations regarding three viral photos showing two stone slabs with Quranic verses that were allegedly used as sleeping pads for dogs.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Asri Shafie said investigations found that the incident happened at a hardware shop in the Teluk Air Tawar area. A report about the incident was lodged yesterday.

The complainant’s wife had posted the photos, first published on a Facebook page, on her TikTok account, following which a user commented that he had asked the shop owner about the stones and was told to “mind your own business”.

Police had ordered the administrator of the Kementerian Netizen Malaysia Facebook page to take down the photos. The shop owner and the complainant’s wife have been asked to assist in the investigation.

Asri urged the public to delete the photos and refrain from spreading them to ensure the sensitivity of Muslims is respected and to avoid unwanted incidents.