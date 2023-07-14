Domestic trade and cost of living deputy minister Fuziah Salleh says Putrajaya is still working with producers to finalise the price.

PETALING JAYA: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry will be introducing infant formula to the list of products and services under the government’s Rahmah initiative to help lessen the burden on the people.

Its deputy minister Fuziah Salleh said the ministry was still waiting for the infant formula producers to come up with an exact price, Sinar Harian reported.

“We have already engaged with the infant formula producers, and so far, their feedback has been positive,” Fuziah was reported as saying after launching the Rahmah Carnival sale in Kelantan.

This announcement comes a month after Fuziah said the ministry will hold an engagement session with companies that produce infant formula in order to discuss the increase in its price.

The Rahmah initiative by the unity government started in January with the launch of Menu Rahmah, which offers meals at RM5 or less. It is meant to help the public deal with the increase in the cost of living.