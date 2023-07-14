The suspects are accused of conspiring with the vehicle owners to falsify documents and reduce the actual duty due on the vehicles.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested seven individuals believed to be customs agents on suspicion of reducing the duties on luxury cars, resulting in the loss of about RM33 million in customs duty.

According to a source in MACC, the suspects, ages 30 to 60, were arrested at the Kedah MACC office between 5pm and 10.30pm yesterday when they went to have their statements recorded.

Those arrested were believed to have conspired with vehicle owners to falsify documents and reduce the customs duty due on the vehicles.

This morning, Alor Setar magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim granted MACC a remand order until July 17 so it could continue to question the suspects.

It is learnt that MACC’s special operations division also raided several business premises, government agency offices and residences in the Klang Valley, Kedah, Johor, Perak and Sabah.

Meanwhile, MACC special operations division senior director Tan Kang Sai confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated for intending to deceive principal by agent under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.