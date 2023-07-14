Administrators express concern as contract medical officers are being posted outside the state upon their permanent appointment.

PETALING JAYA: The internal medicine department of a major hospital in Melaka has announced a reduction of services due to an anticipated manpower shortage later this month.

The hospital’s internal memo, posted on Malaysian Medical Association (MMA)’s social media platforms, said the shortage was due to contract medical officers being posted to hospitals outside the state upon their permanent appointment.

A check by FMT on the health ministry’s eHousemen system showed that none of the public hospitals or health clinics in Melaka was available for the estimated 4,200 doctors looking for work.

The three main hospitals in the state are Melaka Hospital, Alor Gajah Hospital and Jasin Hospital.

A source at the affected hospital said that with the contract doctors leaving and with no trained medical officers coming in to replace them, staff will be hard pressed to handle the huge number of patients as it is a tertiary hospital offering specialist care.

“Posting the housemen who have just completed their training will not help as they need to be trained as medical officers first before they can really be independent. Patients and staff alike here are in for tough times,” the source told FMT on condition of anonymity.

According to the MMA, the general surgery department at the hospital has stopped colon cancer screening and walk-in clinic services because of the shortage.

In a tweet yesterday, the MMA said the maldistribution of manpower and ineffective management by the human resources department of the health ministry and the public services department have led to this problem.

“This has caused significant issues in healthcare services. With the medicine department announcing reduced services due to a lack of staff, patient care is being compromised,” it said.

“This is largely due to the incompetence of the government. How much more do we want our rakyat to suffer before we take action?”

FMT has reached out to the hospital for comment.