Parti Rakyat Malaysia treasurer-general Norizwan Mohamed says Tokyo must find other ways to dispose of contaminated water from Fukushima.

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) has submitted a memorandum urging the Japanese government to cancel plans to release radioactive wastewater into the ocean and to find other methods of disposal.

In a memorandum submitted to the Japanese embassy this morning, the party stated its concern over Tokyo’s decision to go ahead with disposing of 1.3 million tonnes of contaminated water.

The party is not fully convinced by the investigation carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which said the procedure was safe.

Party treasurer-general Norizwan Mohamed underscored the dangers of dumping radioactive wastewater on the environment and the impact on future generations.

“Even if they only release a small amount day-by-day, we’re not talking about now, but 10 years in the future. (This protest) is not for my generation, but for the younger generations.”

Meanwhile, party vice-president S Manikavasagam said they also intend to send a memorandum to the ministry of natural resources, environment and climate change to address the issue.

“We will send a memo to the environment minister to take the matter up because the government is silent (on this issue).”

Japan’s plans to release treated radioactive water from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant next month has been heavily criticised by its neighbours and environmental groups.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority of Japan gave the green light to the plant’s operators for the disposal plans after an assessment by the IAEA deemed the procedure safe.

Under the plan, Tokyo will release an equivalent of 500 Olympic swimming pools worth of contaminated water.

China, North Korea and the secretary-general of the Pacific Islands have all voiced their disapproval of the move. Japan also faces domestic opposition from its fishing industry.