The PKR secretary-general says Anwar Ibrahim, in less than a year, was able to stabilise politics and focus on defending the rakyat.

PETALING JAYA: A PKR leader has hit out at Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s poor size-up of Anwar Ibrahim’s government, saying the present leadership has made strides since coming to power in November.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Mahathir had the chance to lead the country for over two decades.

He said Mahathir should accept the fact that “his time is up, it is time for Anwar to lead”.

“Anwar, in less than a year, was able to stabilise politics and focus on defending the rakyat, such as in writing off the debts of Felda settlers.

“This is in contrast to Tun who is more comfortable helping tycoons and rich merchants when in power.

“Anwar is focused on cleaning the country from corrupt practices, and for certain it is not favoured by the corrupt,” he said.

Mahathir said in a podcast yesterday that there were complaints from the civil service that Anwar’s ministers were “not doing anything” and had failed to give proper instructions to their ministries.

He also claimed that a host of issues have plagued the country since Anwar was appointed prime minister, such as political uncertainty.

Last week, Anwar had hit out at detractors who claimed that his administration had failed to manage the country’s economy, citing several encouraging economic indicators.

These indicators included the 5.6% economic growth rate, which surpassed China, Indonesia and Singapore as well as RM71.4 billion in total investments that were recorded in the first quarter.

Anwar also said that inflation had decreased to 2.8%.