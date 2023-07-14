A sessions court judge had ordered the couple to enter their defence on corruption and abetment charges.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has fixed Sept 7 to hear the applications by Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin and his wife, Zizie Izette Samad, to review a lower court ruling ordering them to enter their defence on charges of corruption and abetment.

Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid, who set the date during case mention today, also instructed the prosecution and the couple’s lawyers to file their submissions by Aug 4.

Last week, the Court of Appeal ordered the couple’s revision bid to be remitted to the High Court, noting that it was not heard by the High Court last year as it was rejected on technical grounds.

Bung, the former Felcra chairman, is charged with three counts of accepting bribes totalling RM2.8 million as an inducement to obtain Felcra Bhd’s approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trust products, while Zizie is charged with abetting him.

The sessions court had in September last year ordered the couple to enter their defence to the charges.

After the ruling, Bung and Zizie filed motions seeking a review of the sessions court’s order by the High Court.

The couple claimed the sessions court judge had erred in law and fact when ruling that the prosecution had proved they had received bribes from two investment agents, Madhi Abdul Hamid and Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, who were key prosecution witnesses in the case.

Bung and Zizie were represented by lawyer M Athimulan, while deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How appeared for the prosecution.